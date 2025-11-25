1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division construct an oval

charge during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California,

Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the

infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and

maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent

Needham)