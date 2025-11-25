Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division construct an oval
    charge during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California,
    Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the
    infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and
    maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent
    Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9412128
    VIRIN: 251117-M-XY116-1165
    Resolution: 4925x7384
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics
    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    Helicopter Raid
    1stmardiv
    Helo Company
    V11
    EOTG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download