1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine

Division conduct close quarters combat drills during a helicopter raid course at Marine

Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a

week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities,

develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)