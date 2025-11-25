1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine
Division conducts close quarters combat drills during a helicopter raid course at Marine
Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a
week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities,
develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S.
Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9412121
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-XY116-1068
|Resolution:
|7860x5243
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
