U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine
Division, put on M50 gas masks and Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear
during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov.
17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the
infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and
maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent
Needham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9412118
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-XY116-1018
|Resolution:
|6089x4061
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.