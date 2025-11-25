1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Raids instructors with the 1st Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine

Expeditionary Force, teach close quarters combat techniques to U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine

Regiment, 1st Marine Division during a helicopter raid

course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter

raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-

insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future

deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)