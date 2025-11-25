U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division construct an oval
charge during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California,
Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the
infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and
maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent
Needham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9412130
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-XY116-1194
|Resolution:
|5120x6400
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.