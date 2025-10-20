Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 12 of 12]

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines pose for a photograph at the conclusion of a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base in Airway Heights, Washington, October 17, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9369374
    VIRIN: 251017-M-LL870-1437
    Resolution: 5964x3976
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

