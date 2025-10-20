SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Frances Castillo, left, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, center, 26th Secretary of Defense, and Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, pose for a photograph during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. CastilloGuzman retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)