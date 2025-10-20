SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battery P, 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, prepare for an Old Glory ceremony during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base in Airway Heights, Washington, October 17, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)