SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, 26th Secretary of Defense, presents certificates to Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman’s family during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)