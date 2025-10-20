Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Congressman Michael Baumgartner, left, representative of the 5th District of Washington, gives remarks during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9369367
    VIRIN: 251017-M-LL870-1221
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mad Dog
    MCRC
    PNW
    USMCNews
    We Have the Watch
    Papa Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download