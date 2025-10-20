SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. CastilloGuzman retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)