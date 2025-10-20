Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, left, 26th Secretary of Defense, presents an award to Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. CastilloGuzman retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9369357
    VIRIN: 251017-M-LL870-4050
    Resolution: 5764x3843
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires
    SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mad Dog
    MCRC
    PNW
    USMCNews
    We have the watch
    Papa Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download