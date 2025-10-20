SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, center, 26th Secretary of Defense, poses for a photograph with Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of Recruiting Station Seattle, and his family during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. CastilloGuzman retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)