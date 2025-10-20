SgtMaj CastilloGuzman Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Patrick Kolb, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Seattle, gives remarks during a retirement ceremony at Fairchild Airforce Base in Airway Heights, Washington, Oct. 17, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Gilberto CastilloGuzman, sergeant major of RS Seattle, retired after 23 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Wagner)