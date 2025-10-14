Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, presents a
challenge coin to a Soldier assigned to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during the
culmination exercise of Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca,
Morocco. The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National
Guard’s State Partnership Program, which facilitates combined training and mission
opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet, the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in
the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9365764
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-PE777-1109
|Resolution:
|6885x4592
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CASABLANCA, MA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025 [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Plans Evolve. Partnerships Prevail: Maroc Mantlet 2025
No keywords found.