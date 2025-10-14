Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, presents a

challenge coin to a Soldier assigned to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during the

culmination exercise of Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca,

Morocco. The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National

Guard’s State Partnership Program, which facilitates combined training and mission

opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet, the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in

the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)