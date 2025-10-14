Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, and
Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted leader, Utah National Guard, are greeted
by the official welcome party during Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of
Casablanca, Casablanca, Morocco. The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are
linked through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, which facilitates combined
training and mission opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet, the premier annual disaster and
preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st
Class Timothy L. Beery)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9365757
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-PE777-1030
|Resolution:
|6680x4456
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|CASABLANCA, MA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025 [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.