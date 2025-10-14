Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, and

Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted leader, Utah National Guard, are greeted

by the official welcome party during Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of

Casablanca, Casablanca, Morocco. The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are

linked through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, which facilitates combined

training and mission opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet, the premier annual disaster and

preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st

Class Timothy L. Beery)