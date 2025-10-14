Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Royal Moroccan Armed Forces personnel set up a tent in preparation for Maroc Mantlet 2025,
September 15, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca in Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual
disaster training and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025
combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical response training.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:08
Location:
|CASABLANCA, MA
Plans Evolve. Partnerships Prevail: Maroc Mantlet 2025
