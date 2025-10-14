Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Moroccan Armed Forces personnel set up a tent in preparation for Maroc Mantlet 2025,

September 15, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca in Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual

disaster training and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025

combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical response training.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)