Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Contre-amiral Said Zebakhe of the Royal Moroccan Navy greets Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach,
Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the Port of
Casablanca as part of Maroc Mantlet 2025. The two officers served as the official party for the
exercise. The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National
Guard’s State Partnership Program, which facilitates combined training and mission
opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet, the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in
the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
Plans Evolve. Partnerships Prevail: Maroc Mantlet 2025
