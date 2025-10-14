The official parties of Maroc Mantlet 2025 arrive at the Port of Casablanca during the
culmination ceremony of the event, September 16, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As the
premier annual disaster training and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc
Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical
response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9365759
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-PE777-1034
|Resolution:
|7326x4886
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|CASABLANCA, MA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025 [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.