Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

The official parties of Maroc Mantlet 2025 arrive at the Port of Casablanca during the

culmination ceremony of the event, September 16, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As the

premier annual disaster training and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc

Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical

response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)