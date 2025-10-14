Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors with the Moroccan Royal Navy salute the arrival of the official party at the Port of

Casablanca during Maroc Mantlet 2025 on September 16, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As

the premier annual disaster training and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco,

Maroc Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical

response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)