    Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025 [Image 22 of 24]

    Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

    CASABLANCA, MOROCCO

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Contre-amiral Said Zebakhe of the Royal Moroccan Navy hosts Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach,
    Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, during the culmination ceremony of Maroc
    Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca, Morocco. The Utah National
    Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National Guard’s State Partnership
    Program, which facilitates combined training and mission opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet,
    the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army
    National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Plans Evolve. Partnerships Prevail: Maroc Mantlet 2025

    Disaster Response
    State Partnership Program
    Morocco
    UTNG
    Always Ready
    Maroc Mantlet 2025

