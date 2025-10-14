Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Contre-amiral Said Zebakhe of the Royal Moroccan Navy hosts Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach,
Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, during the culmination ceremony of Maroc
Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca, Morocco. The Utah National
Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National Guard’s State Partnership
Program, which facilitates combined training and mission opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet,
the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army
National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9365761
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-PE777-1048
|Resolution:
|6396x4266
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|CASABLANCA, MA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Plans Evolve. Partnerships Prevail: Maroc Mantlet 2025
