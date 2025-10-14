Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contre-amiral Said Zebakhe of the Royal Moroccan Navy hosts Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach,

Assistant Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, during the culmination ceremony of Maroc

Mantlet 2025, September 16, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca, Morocco. The Utah National

Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco are linked through the National Guard’s State Partnership

Program, which facilitates combined training and mission opportunities, such as Maroc Mantlet,

the premier annual disaster and preparedness exercise in the Kingdom of Morocco. (U.S. Army

National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)