    Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025 [Image 14 of 24]

    Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

    CASABLANCA, MOROCCO

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery  

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A tug vessel moves a Royal Moroccan Naval ship into the Port of Casablanca, September 15, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual disaster training and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

    Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025
    TAGS

    Disaster Response
    State Partnership Program
    Morocco
    UTNG
    Always Ready
    Maroc Mantlet 2025

