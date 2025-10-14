Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tug vessel moves a Royal Moroccan Naval ship into the Port of Casablanca, September 15, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual disaster training and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)