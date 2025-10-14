Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Moroccan Armed Forces personnel moor a naval vessel at the Port of Casablanca during

Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 15, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual

disaster training and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025

combines aspects from urban search and rescue and emergency medical response training.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)