Utah National Guard partners with Kingdom of Morocco in Maroc Mantlet 2025

Sailors assigned to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces convey between naval vessels in a
dinghy during Maroc Mantlet 2025, September 15, 2025, at the Port of Casablanca in
Casablanca, Morocco. As the premier annual disaster training and preparedness exercise in the
Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue and
emergency medical response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class
Timothy L. Beery)
