250828-N-VM650-1216 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 28, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer scans the horizon for contacts from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a sea and anchor evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9349669
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-VM650-1216
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|944.6 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS SEA AND ANCHOR EVOLUTION [Image 50 of 50], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.