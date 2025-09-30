USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS SEA AND ANCHOR EVOLUTION

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250828-N-VM650-1216 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 28, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer scans the horizon for contacts from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a sea and anchor evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)