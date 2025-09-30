USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS DAILY OPERATIONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250904-N-VM650-1115 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and a U.S. Sailor track surface contacts as part of the Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographical Interpretation and Examination team on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)