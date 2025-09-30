USS WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCT RAS WITH USNS JOHN LEWIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250902-N-VM650-1223 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 2, 2025) A U.S. Sailor steadies a load of supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)