USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS DAILY OPERATIONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250904-N-VM650-1069 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer tracks a surface contact using radar on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)