USS WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS

250903-N-VM650-1185 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 3, 2025) A U.S. Sailor uses hand signals to communicate with the pilot of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9349654
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-VM650-1185
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
