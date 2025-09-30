USS WAYNE E MEYER, HSM-73 CONDUCT FLIGHT OPERATIONS

250905-N-VM650-1013 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 5, 2025) A U.S. Navy pilot flies an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9349661
|VIRIN:
|250905-N-VM650-1013
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
