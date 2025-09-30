USS WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS

250903-N-VM650-1129 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 3, 2025) Two U.S. Navy pilots, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk for take-off during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
