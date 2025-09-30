Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS DAILY OPERATIONS

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    250904-N-VM650-1050 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 4, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered by blurring screens for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 06:57
    Photo ID: 9349658
    VIRIN: 250904-N-VM650-1050
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 847.29 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS DAILY OPERATIONS [Image 50 of 50], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USCENTCOMPA, NAVCENT, C5F, USS WAYNE E MEYER

