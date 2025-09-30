USS WAYNE E MEYER, HSM-73 CONDUCT FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250905-N-VM650-1110 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 5, 2025) A U.S. Sailor operates a radar console station aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)