USS WAYNE E MEYER, HSM-73 CONDUCT FLIGHT OPERATIONS

250905-N-VM650-1999 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 5, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) operates in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)