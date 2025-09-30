Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Air Patrol cadets, parents, instructors and members of the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club pose for a photo after an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The day concluded with a flag presentation to recognize the club’s support of the cadet program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)