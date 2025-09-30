Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Air Patrol cadets gather around a glider during an aviation orientation at the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The program provided cadets with an introduction to aviation through ground instruction and glider flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)