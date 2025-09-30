Stephan Waxweiler, SFV Südeifel Gliding Club instructor and glider pilot, center, explains cockpit controls to Civil Air Patrol cadets during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. Cadets participated in hands-on lessons designed to build familiarity with flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9347187
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-GY077-1244
|Resolution:
|5724x3808
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.