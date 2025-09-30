Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stephan Waxweiler, SFV Südeifel Gliding Club instructor and glider pilot, center, explains cockpit controls to Civil Air Patrol cadets during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. Cadets participated in hands-on lessons designed to build familiarity with flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)