    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 9 of 11]

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A glider prepares to take off at the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club airfield in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The gliding club partnered with Civil Air Patrol squadrons from Spangdahlem and Ramstein to introduce cadets to aviation through classroom instruction and individual glider flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Civil Air Patrol
    Community
    Partnership
    Aviation
    Glider Club

