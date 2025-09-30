Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A glider prepares to take off at the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club airfield in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The gliding club partnered with Civil Air Patrol squadrons from Spangdahlem and Ramstein to introduce cadets to aviation through classroom instruction and individual glider flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)