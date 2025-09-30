Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A glider ascends during a Civil Air Patrol aviation orientation with the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The annual event introduces cadets to aviation through classroom instruction, an aircraft walk through and glider flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)