Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Stephan Waxweiler, SFV Südeifel Gliding Club instructor and glider pilot, left, explains proper parachute use to Civil Air Patrol cadets during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The first flights were held in 2023, and the annual event has since grown into a recurring opportunity for cadets to experience aviation firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 9347189
    VIRIN: 250920-F-GY077-1289
    Resolution: 5390x3586
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download