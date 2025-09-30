Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stephan Waxweiler, SFV Südeifel Gliding Club instructor and glider pilot, left, explains proper parachute use to Civil Air Patrol cadets during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The first flights were held in 2023, and the annual event has since grown into a recurring opportunity for cadets to experience aviation firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)