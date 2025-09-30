Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A glider lands as another prepares for flight during a Civil Air Patrol aviation orientation with the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The orientation was part of a broader Civil Air Patrol program designed to educate cadets about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)