A glider lands as another prepares for flight during a Civil Air Patrol aviation orientation with the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The orientation was part of a broader Civil Air Patrol program designed to educate cadets about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9347190
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-GY077-1430
|Resolution:
|4939x3286
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
