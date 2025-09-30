Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Air Patrol cadets move a glider into position during an aviation orientation with the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The annual event allowed cadets to enhance their understanding about ground handling, launch procedures, and the basics of glider flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)