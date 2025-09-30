Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A glider takes off during a Civil Air Patrol aviation orientation with the SFV Südeifel Gliding Club in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The event allowed cadets to learn about the basics of aviation and experience flight under the instruction of trained glider pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)