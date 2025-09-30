Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

A Civil Air Patrol cadet presents a U.S. flag flown aboard a U-2 aircraft to Willi Heckemanns, a SFV Südeifel Gliding Club member and pilot, during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The flag honored the club’s longstanding partnership in providing cadets with aviation opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9347195
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-GY077-1716
|Resolution:
|5781x3846
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
