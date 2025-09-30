Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A Civil Air Patrol cadet presents a U.S. flag flown aboard a U-2 aircraft to Willi Heckemanns, a SFV Südeifel Gliding Club member and pilot, during an aviation orientation in Utscheid, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025. The flag honored the club’s longstanding partnership in providing cadets with aviation opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 9347195
    VIRIN: 250920-F-GY077-1716
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: UTSCHEID, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators
    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspiring Tomorrow's Aviators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol
    Community
    Partnership
    Aviation
    Glider Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download