    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic [Image 10 of 10]

    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, drills into a wall to mount a new air conditioning unit at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Floyd and his team partnered with Panamanian technicians to overhaul failing HVAC systems at the rural clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 9328746
    VIRIN: 250917-F-WJ837-1087
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

