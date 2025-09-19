HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, drills into a wall to mount a new air conditioning unit at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Floyd and his team partnered with Panamanian technicians to overhaul failing HVAC systems at the rural clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)