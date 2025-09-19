U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, stands on a ladder as he works on replacing an HVAC system during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 paired U.S. Air Force and Panamanian HVAC technicians replaced old systems to ensure clinics remained safe and functional. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic
