HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares tools while installing a condenser unit outside Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. The joint U.S.-Panama HVAC team is scheduled to replace 20 units at the rural clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)