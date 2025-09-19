HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares tools while installing a condenser unit outside Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. The joint U.S.-Panama HVAC team is scheduled to replace 20 units at the rural clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9328745
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-WJ837-1115
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
