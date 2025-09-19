HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., prepares electrical wiring for a new HVAC system in a pediatric ward at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. By restoring cooling systems, U.S. Airmen advanced AMISTAD 2025’s goal of sustaining medical infrastructure and strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)