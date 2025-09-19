HVAC Techs Bring Lasting Impact to rural Panamanian Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Runlin Liu, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, removes an old, failing air conditioning unit from a patient ward at Centro de Salud de La Mesa during exercise AMISTAD 2025 in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. Replacing outdated systems improves safety and comfort for patients and medical staff. AMISTAD 2025 integrated HVAC improvements alongside medical care, ensuring facilities were better equipped to serve hundreds of patients daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)